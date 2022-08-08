Dodge County burglaries; unoccupied homes targeted
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of burglaries to unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county.
Sheriff's officials are reminder residents to be vigilant in locking and securing your residence.
If you see something that seems suspicious please report the information to Dodge County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 920-386-3726 ext. 8.
