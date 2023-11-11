Dodge County bull on the loose; 'will charge at people'

article

A bull is on the loose in Dodge County and has been described as "dangerous," "not friendly," and it "will charge at people."

In a Facebook post, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it is aware of a loose bull that escaped from the area of the Milwaukee Stockyards near State Highway 16/60 and County Highway J on Friday afternoon, Nov. 10. This area is somewhat between Reeseville and Lowell, and east of the Columbus area in southwest Dodge County.

The sheriff's office wants residents, hunters and those driving through the area, especially driving at night, to use caution when in that general area. No sightings have been reported to the sheriff's office since its escape.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If anyone sees the bull, they are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office immediately with as detailed of a location as possible. Use 911 if it is an emergency, or call the non-emergency number 920-386-3726. The sheriff's office does not want people to report new sightings in social media comments, unless they have already called the sheriff's office, as it is not monitored for incoming information.

The sheriff's office has been asked to euthanize the animal if it is located because of the threat it would pose to people. It will update the Facebook post with any physical description of the bull when it receives it.