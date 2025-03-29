Dodge County dog starved to death, 2 charged with mistreatment

article

Dodge County prosecutors charged two people on Wednesday after investigators said their dog starved to death.

The backstory:

A Dodge County sheriff's deputy was first called to a town of Elba home on Feb. 24. The deputy found a "severely malnourished" dog in the garage, and the animal was surrendered to the humane society.

Attempts to revive the dog, a 2-year-old female poodle mix, were unsuccessful. The dog died on March 7, and a forensic necropsy determined the dog was "severely emaciated" and died due to "chronic starvation."

Deputies returned to the home on March 25 and arrested 47-year-old James Dettloff and 31-year-old Tashina Dettloff. Court records show they are both charged with felony mistreatment of animals. They were issued $1,000 signature bonds of $1,000 on Thursday, March 27.