Dodge County active shooter training; "paramount" to handling threats

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office held active shooter training on Wednesday, April 16. Law enforcement took advantage of spring break and an empty school to get the training completed. The lieutenant said the training has had a positive impact.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is training for active threats at schools. The training comes after an increase in school threats across Wisconsin.

Active shooter training

What we know:

It is training, but the reality is chilling.

Dodgeland is on spring break. So the entire Dodge County Sheriff's Office and surrounding law enforcement worked through scenarios at the middle and high school on Wednesday, April 16.

What they're saying:

"You can never know what is going to specifically happen," said Lt. Ryan Brehmer. "With the ever-changing environment, in terms of threats, not only schools but other businesses and locations within the community face, I feel like training like this is paramount to the success of the outcome of those incidents."

In the training scenarios, someone had a knife. Then role players added to the situations as victims or by fake "shooting" back at deputies training with paint guns.

Lt. Ryan Brehmer said in his tenure in Dodge County, the sheriff's office has not had an active threat response – and they want to keep it that way.

"Our county is roughly 900 square miles. So there is definitely some potential within some of the commerce that happens," Brehmer said.

Impact of training

Dig deeper:

The lieutenant said the training has had a positive impact – as agencies in the county worked together on how to best make life-saving decisions.