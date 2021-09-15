Doctors 'worried' about flu, urge shot after unprecedented low in 2020

You've heard for months about the rush to get people vaccinated against COVID-19, but there's another vaccine you shouldn't skip this year.

"The flu season this year, I’ll be honest, is something that has a lot of us in infectious disease a bit worried about," said Dr. Mary Beth Graham, Froedtert & the Medical College medical director of infection prevention and control.

In fall 2020, cases of influenza were at an unprecedented low.

"We had no hospitalizations last year with influenza at our hospital," said Dr. Graham.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dr. Graham said that was in large part due to masking, social distancing and fewer gatherings, but this season, she says, the flu will likely make a comeback.

"Flu didn’t go away," said Dr. Graham. "It will be here, and when you have a willing nose or respiratory system that the virus can go into, we will see cases."

That's why Dr. Graham urges everyone 6 months and older to get the influenza vaccine, especially as coronavirus cases carry on, with the delta variant, still the predominant strain in the United States.

"Let’s take flu out of the picture," said Dr. Graham.

Plus, if you haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19, Dr. Graham said it's perfectly safe to get your flu shot at the same time as your COVID-19 shot, whether that's your single dose of Johnson & Johnson or your first or second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer series.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In terms of booster shots, Graham said the average person does not need one just yet. Currently, only those who are immunocompromised can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

"Particularly, those who have had solid organ transplant, bone marrow transplantation, HIV patients who aren’t on therapy, patients with active cancer on therapy," said Dr. Graham.

Moderna has announced it's exploring the possibility of a combination COVID-19 booster shot and flu shot but hasn't said where it stands in development. In the meantime, if you are unvaccinated and get COVID-19, Dr. Graham is currently conducting a clinical research trial to test a possible treatment option.