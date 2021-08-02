DNC seeks 2024 host city, Milwaukee urged to once again apply

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) invites Milwaukee to once again make a bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The letter sent to Milwaukee, acquired by FOX6 News, says it’s a "first step" in what is a long bid process.

A DNC spokesperson says letters like the one below were sent to more than 20 cities.

"We appreciate the invitation, and we've certainly shown Milwaukee is ready and able to host a national political convention," said Jeff Fleming, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s spokesperson.

In the letter to cities like Milwaukee, DNC Chair Jamie Harrison writes, "We are beginning the site selection process earlier this cycle and would like to invite you to consider hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention. This will be a historic event that can help shape the future of your city for decades to come. Hosting a national convention can be a great economic boon for any city. Past convention host cities have enjoyed an economic impact of approximately $150 million to $200 million. With over 35,000 delegates, honored guests, and members of the press in attendance, the Democratic National Convention can be an enormous opportunity to showcase your city as a world-class destination."

That was what Milwaukee was looking forward to in 2020. The DNC picked Milwaukee over other finalists Houston and Miami to host that convention. The city expected to host tens of thousands of people, and with all of those people, the region looked forward to seeing an estimated cash infusion of $200 million. Due to the pandemic, the Democrats moved their convention to mostly virtually – and Milwaukee did not receive the full financial benefit it expected from the convention. Instead, the city still hosted a few speakers and the control room for the nightly broadcasts. However, Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offered their nomination acceptance speeches in Biden’s home state of Delaware, where crowds gathered.

This time around, Harrison says "we are open to exploring new approaches and are continuing to rethink the best way to hold our next convention as well."

Could Milwaukee get another chance to host the Democratic National Convention in 2024? In an April interview with FOX6 , DNC Chair Jamie Harrison said he was open to the idea.

"Given the circumstances of what happened in Wisconsin, we’ll definitely keep that in consideration when we’re making that decision," Harrison said.

Does that mean the committee would favor allowing Milwaukee to have a rain check for the 2024 convention?

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I was part of the site visit team the last convention cycle, and so I got the chance to spend a lot of time in Milwaukee, looking at your facilities," said Harrison in April. "I was heartbroken that we weren’t able to come and enjoy the great state of Wisconsin with all of the Democrats across the country. We will be examining our convention site -- location and all -- in the coming months. We haven’t made up a decision yet. We’ll probably have a site convention visit team, again. Wisconsin, we understand the heartbreak from that, and we’ll keep that in consideration when we chose the site of the 2024 convention."

During the 2020 convention, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he'd leave the lights on for either Democrats or Republicans in 2024.

For the 2024 DNC bid process, cities need to respond to Harrison in writing by October 1, 2021. Based on the timeline for the 2020 selection process, final decisions for 2024 can be expected in the spring of 2023.