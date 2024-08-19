Expand / Collapse search

DNC 2024: Speeches from first night at convention

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 19, 2024 10:33pm CDT
CHICAGO - The first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago kicked off on Monday, Aug. 19.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris makes appearance at DNC opening night

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention's opening night, Monday, Aug. 19.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton returns to DNC

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, Aug. 19.

Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden speaks at DNC

Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19.