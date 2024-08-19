DNC 2024: Speeches from first night at convention

CHICAGO - The first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago kicked off on Monday, Aug. 19.
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris makes appearance at DNC opening night
Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention's opening night, Monday, Aug. 19.
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton returns to DNC
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, Aug. 19.
Jill Biden
Dr. Jill Biden speaks at DNC
Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19.