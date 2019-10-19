WASHINGTON -- Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton believes she would have handled the coronavirus pandemic better than President Donald Trump, and that she would win if she was on the ballot this November."We wouldn't have been able to stop the pandemic at our borders the way that Trump claimed in the beginning, but we sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.“I don't think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have,” she said. “So I know I would have done a better job."The former secretary of state lost to President Trump in 2016, but the feud between the two has dragged on long past election day.

