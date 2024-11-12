Diverging Diamond Interchange to open; I-43 and Brown Deer Road

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to open southeastern Wisconsin’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) on Saturday morning, Nov. 23.

It's located at I-43 and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee County.

What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange

A DDI is a type of highway interchange that improves safety and traffic flow by making it easier for drivers to turn left. DDI’s briefly shift traffic on the local highway to the opposite side of the road, allowing free flow, left turns onto the interstate.

Benefits of a Diverging Diamond Interchange

The Brown Deer Road interchange has a significant amount of current and projected traffic volumes making left turns onto the interstate. With the new DDI briefly shifting traffic to the opposite side of the roadway, free flow left turns can occur without having to cross oncoming traffic or needing to stop. This type of engineering reduces the number of ways vehicles can collide by almost 50%and eliminates the most severe types of crashes. Other benefits include less congestion, a smaller footprint than the previous cloverleaf interchange, improved merging onto and off the freeway, and protected bicycle and pedestrian pathways.

(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Driving Through Diverging Diamond Interchanges

Following the signage, signals and pavement markings, motorists go through the first set of traffic signals and then cross over to the left side of the roadway. Traffic appears as if on a one-way street.

By being on the left side of the roadway, all left turns onto the interstate are now free flow, meaning vehicles do not stop to access the ramp.

Vehicles going straight simply proceed through a second set of traffic signals and cross back to the right side of the road.

Drivers looking to make a right turn onto the interstate will approach the interchange as they normally would.

Bicycles and pedestrians safely cross traffic to a center pathway protected by concrete barriers.

The entire I-43 North-South project is scheduled for completion in mid-2025.