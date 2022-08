article

Milwaukee fire officials responded to the area near Clybourn and Harbor Drive near the Summerfest grounds Tuesday, Aug. 2 for a report of a person missing in the water.

Officials said crews were informed of the general area where the person was last seen, and divers entered the water to look for the individual.

The rescue effort was ongoing as of 9:30 p.m.