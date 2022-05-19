Disaster drill: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Do not be alarmed. All of those emergency responders at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, May 19 were practicing to keep you safe.

A simulated plane crash left the runway full of emergency vehicles on Thursday.

More than 100 first responders from 18 municipalities were part of the simulated scene. It was part of an emergency preparedness, full-scale exercise. The FAA requires the training.

Emergency preparedness drill at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

"We train for it all the time, individually. But this is where everybody comes together and does the training as a whole throughout the county," said Kevin Doyne, Interim Chief for the Milwaukee County Fire Department.

The drill is about as real as it gets. The simulated plane crash had 62 victims.

"We have it filled up with smoke, fake smoke inside. We have some dummies inside of it, and we have live actors that we spread around on the field for them to take care of," Doyne said. "We’ll be practicing our triple T -- triage, transport and treatment."

As crews respond to the simulation, it is with every hope that practice is the only time you will see a scene like that at the airport.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport does this full-scale exercise every two years.

