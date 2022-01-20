Dinky Rink: Smallest public ice skating rink in Milwaukee opens Friday

article

The Milwaukee Public Market announced plans to open The Dinky Rink, "the area’s smallest public ice skating rink," on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Dinky Rink is located outdoors on the north side of the public market building inside its Parking Lot Patio tented seating area. Weather permitting, The Dinky Rink will open for operation on Friday with time slots being available by reservation only.

A news release says the 770 square foot rink was developed in response to an increased interest in outdoor activity during the winter months. The rink area will feature covered seating, outdoor heaters, and access to food and drink options from market vendors.

The Dinky Rink will be open during general market operating hours to people ages 3 years old and older. Reservations will be taken online for 90-minute sessions. Attendees will be required to bring their own skates to the rink.