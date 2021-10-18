Expand / Collapse search

Dimitrijevic runs for Milwaukee mayor; alderwoman reveals candidacy

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Marina Dimitrijevic article

Marina Dimitrijevic

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic announced her candidacy for mayor on Monday, Oct. 18.

In a news release, Dimitrijevic promised to run on what she calls "a platform of bold, progressive solutions to the challenges facing Milwaukee."

Dimitrijevic issued the following statement: 

"Milwaukee is at a crossroads. We need a Mayor who will find bold solutions to the challenges in front of us. I’m running for mayor because I believe everyone in Milwaukee deserves the opportunity to thrive, and I know I’m the woman for the job. As an elected official, a mom, and lifelong Milwaukeean, I know we can create a brighter future. That means fighting for access to good schools, affordable housing, safe neighborhoods, and new opportunities – for everyone in our city. I’ve always fought for progressive change, and I’m ready to lead our city forward."

