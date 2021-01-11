DigiCOPY offers complimentary COVID-19 cards at Milwaukee locations

DigiCOPY is now supplying complimentary cards and envelopes at its two Milwaukee store locations, 222 E. Erie Street and 1681 N. Van Buren Street, to help communities show "compassion in action" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DigiCOPY printed cards and envelopes for the organization’s "Be the Light" care packages-supporting COVID-19 positive patients, frontline pandemic workers, and children/teens struggling with the impacts of coronavirus.

Two designs of each of three cards are available in stores (from Tara Cole Designs) through March 31:

A COVID-19 card for family members, neighbors, and friends who are COVID positive A thank you card for frontline workers -- hospital, clinic, COVID units, fire and police departments, nursing homes, other long term care facilities A "thinking of you" card for children and teens struggling during the pandemic