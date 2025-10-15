article

The Brief Brookfield police requested help from the public to identify a theft suspect. Police said the suspect stole merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods. Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Golembeck or call 262-787-3702.



The Brookfield Police Department requested help from the public to identify a man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods on Sunday, Oct. 12.

What they're saying:

According to police, the suspect went into the store on Discovery Drive – off Bluemound west of Calhoun – around 6 p.m. that day. He took approximately $370 worth of items.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police described the suspect as 6-foot-3 with short black hair, facial hair and a medium build. He left the store in a blue or gray SUV or pickup truck.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Golembeck or call 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 app.