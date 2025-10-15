Dick's Sporting Goods theft, Brookfield police seek suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department requested help from the public to identify a man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods on Sunday, Oct. 12.
What they're saying:
According to police, the suspect went into the store on Discovery Drive – off Bluemound west of Calhoun – around 6 p.m. that day. He took approximately $370 worth of items.
Police described the suspect as 6-foot-3 with short black hair, facial hair and a medium build. He left the store in a blue or gray SUV or pickup truck.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Golembeck or call 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department released information.