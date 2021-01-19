Expand / Collapse search

DHS: Adults 65+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 25

COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 19 that adults over the age of 65 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

Right now, frontline health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities (nursing homes and assisted living facilities), and police and fire personnel are eligible. There are approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites who are 65 and older and Wisconsin currently receives around 70,000 first-dose vaccines per week from the federal government. It will take time to vaccinate this population in Wisconsin.

A news release indicates Wisconsinites who are 65 and older will be able to access the vaccine through their health care provider, pharmacy, or local or tribal public health agency. Vaccinating entities with any vaccine on hand can begin to vaccinate this population prior to Jan. 25 if they have concluded the previously eligible populations. Those being vaccinated directly through their health care provider will typically be contacted to schedule an appointment by their health care provider.

As the state continues to expand vaccination efforts, COVID-19 has not gone away. Wisconsinites are still encouraged to mask up, stay physically distant, and wash hands frequently to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep communities safe.

This is a developing story.

