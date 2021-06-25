Derek Chauvin prison sentence, Milwaukee residents react

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd on Friday, June 25.

In Milwaukee, there were mixed emotions on the sentencing. Some people who spoke to FOX6 News said the judge handed down more time than expected, while others thought the sentence should have carried a little more weight.

Gaulien "Gee" Smith, owner of Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee, said on days like Friday, his barbershop represents so much more.

"The barbershop is the heartbeat of the community," Smith said. "We have a responsibility I feel, to fill that void to inform, to be that place where you can converse with other individuals about topics such as this."

All screens inside Gee's Clippers played the sentencing hearing.

"He got more than I thought he was going to get, I didn’t expect him to get, I thought he was only going to get 10 years," said Albert Moore of Milwaukee.

Gee's Clippers during the sentencing of Derek Chauvin on June 25, 2021.

Some were taken aback by the sentencing they did not see coming. Others thought it was a reflection of a system in need of reform.

"The American justice system is broken," Milwaukeean Christian Schmidt said. "It’s disappointing but in the end you know you going to get some time."

George Floyd, Derek Chauvin

Many were thinking of the Floyd family and the loss they endured.

"The family is really hurting. They want justice and I get it," said Smith. "No more graduation, no more weddings not going to see his daughter grow up and see how she turns out, and she won’t have her father to lean on, you know it’s tough."

A sentiment shared by many who spoke to FOX6 on Friday: No amount of time the judge handed down was going to truly justify the loss of life in the case.

