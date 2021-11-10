Expand / Collapse search

Denita Ball announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Denita Ball article

Denita Ball

MILWAUKEE - The Chief Deputy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Denita Ball, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 10, that she will be running as a Democrat to be Milwaukee County’s next sheriff.

A news release says Ball has served as second-in-command to Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas for nearly three years.

Ball issued the following statement in that release: 

"Milwaukee County is at a crossroads right now. Crime, especially violent crime, is increasing at alarming rates. I’m running for Sheriff because we have to reverse this trend. We need our streets to be safe and we must do more to apprehend criminals in addition to putting in place the programs, services, and community level supports that prevent would-be-criminals from committing crimes in the first place."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Man escapes U.S. Corrections custody at Mitchell International Airport
article

Man escapes U.S. Corrections custody at Mitchell International Airport

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department are searching for an escapee from a private transportation provider that was moving him from Laredo, Texas, to Rock County, Wisconsin.

27th and Atkinson shooting; man wounded, no arrests made
article

27th and Atkinson shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 9 near 27th and Atkinson.

Stolen Milwaukee day care van scrapped

A Milwaukee day care owner said her work van was stolen right in front of her business – and crushed at a scrap yard before she could get it back.