Denita Ball announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Sheriff

The Chief Deputy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Denita Ball, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 10, that she will be running as a Democrat to be Milwaukee County’s next sheriff.

A news release says Ball has served as second-in-command to Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas for nearly three years.

Ball issued the following statement in that release:

"Milwaukee County is at a crossroads right now. Crime, especially violent crime, is increasing at alarming rates. I’m running for Sheriff because we have to reverse this trend. We need our streets to be safe and we must do more to apprehend criminals in addition to putting in place the programs, services, and community level supports that prevent would-be-criminals from committing crimes in the first place."

