Democrat Gwen Moore wins reelection to US House 

Democrat Gwen Moore won reelection to the United States House of Representatives in Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Moore is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and serves on the House Oversight Subcommittee. She is also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

She defeated Tim Rogers (R) and Robert Raymond.

Moore was elected to the 4th U.S. House District seat in 2004. The 2020 race featured the same trio of candidates; Moore garnered 75.7% of the 2018 vote over challengers Rogers and Raymond.

Wisconsin’s 4th U.S. House District is centered around the City of Milwaukee and covers strictly Milwaukee County municipalities. The district does not encompass all of Milwaukee County but does include the vast majority of its territory in terms of both geography and population.