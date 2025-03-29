Intergenerational Community Women's Day Milwaukee wellness event

article

The Brief Saturday marked Intergenerational Community Women's Day. The local Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosted a wellness event at Epikos Church. The event aimed to bring women and girls together.



An Intergenerational Community Women's Day event in Milwaukee aimed to bring women and girls together in the name of sisterhood, wellness and empowerment.

What they're saying:

The local Delta Sigma Theta sorority chapter organized the event, which was held at Epikos Church near Sherman and Roosevelt on Saturday. It marked the event's second year.

"It is important that we get out into the community, that we educate the community that may not have the resources," said the sorority's Michelle Brown. "(We want) to provide them with additional information that they need to ensure that they are well all around."

The backstory:

Delta Sigma Theta, founded in 1913, is primarily comprised of Black, college-educated women. It has more than 350,000 initiated members and more than 1,000 chapters worldwide.

