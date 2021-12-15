Expand / Collapse search

Delivery driver robbed in Milwaukee; truck, packages taken

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:45AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14 near 15th and Keefe. It happened around 5:48 p.m.

Police say an armed suspect approached a package delivery contractor, demanded and obtained property and the victim’s delivery truck. 

The truck was recovered near 17th and Vienna. All the packages were removed.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Strong winds expected, traffic hazards possible throughout Wisconsin
article

Strong winds expected, traffic hazards possible throughout Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious on the roads when high winds blow into the state.

We Energies high wind preparation, customers urged to be ready
article

We Energies high wind preparation, customers urged to be ready

We Energies is taking steps to be able to respond quickly and safely if power outages occur amid the high wind warning in southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee fire kills dog, destroys family's home

A Milwaukee home near 30th and Concordia was destroyed in a fire. The family who lived there lost everything, including their beloved pet dog.