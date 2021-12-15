Delivery driver robbed in Milwaukee; truck, packages taken

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14 near 15th and Keefe. It happened around 5:48 p.m.

Police say an armed suspect approached a package delivery contractor, demanded and obtained property and the victim’s delivery truck.

The truck was recovered near 17th and Vienna. All the packages were removed.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.