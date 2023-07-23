Expand / Collapse search

Delavan Super 8 'barricaded subject'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 9:17PM
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Delavan Super 8 standoff

DELAVAN, Wis. - A "barricaded subject" at Delavan's Super 8 motel prompted a law enforcement response on Sunday, July 23.

Walworth County sheriff's officials said deputies were assisting Delavan police. 

As of about 7:30 p.m., sheriff's officials called this an "active situation."

They asked that you please avoid the area near 50 and Borg Road.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene, and we are working to learn more,