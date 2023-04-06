article

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said more than 19 pounds of marijuana and a stolen gun were found during a March 31 drug bust.

The county's Drug Enforcement Unit executed the search at a Delavan home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Inside, they found 19.9 pounds of marijuana, 7.67 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 4.87 grams of cocaine. Authorities also found and confiscated four guns, one of which had been reported as stolen, and $38,000 cash.

Two men, identified by the sheriff's office as 47-year-old Reynaldo Miranda Jr. and 24-year-old Damien Miranda, were arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail on multiple drug and weapon-related counts.