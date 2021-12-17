Delafield police shooting suspect involved in jail altercation

article

The man accused of shooting two police officers in Delafield last year was involved in an altercation with another Waukesha County Jail inmate on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said Nathanael Benton, 24, and another inmate were involved in the altercation.

On Nov. 6, 2020, the two officers – one from Delafield and one from Hartland – were shot in Waukesha County after responding to a possible hit-and-run. There, they confronted Benton and were shot, officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shooting set off a nine-hour Manhunt for Benton, who was wanted in Fargo, North Dakota – where he is from – for attempted murder.

Authorities did not give specific details, but said the other inmate was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Benton has not been charged in regard to the jail altercation.

As for the Delafield shooting, Benton is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges. If convicted of all charges, he could face more than 140 years in prison.