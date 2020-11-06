2 officers shot in Delafield, armed suspect at large

Two officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot in Delafield Friday morning, Nov. 6. Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One suspect is at large and is armed.

Authorities say officers were initially responding to a call for a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect and that's when shots were fired.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing khaki pants, a hoodie, and a flat-brimmed hat. Two people are in custody -- not in connection to the shooting -- but in connection to the hit-and-run accident.

An emergency alert went out to residents in the Delafield area asking people to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road due to a "law enforcement incident." The alert asked residents in the immediate area to "take shelter in the lowest level of your home/business."

This is a developing story.