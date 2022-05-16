Deer District violence: Milwaukee Police Association weighs in

Representatives from the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), community members, and Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch are urging city Milwaukee leaders on Monday, May 16 to crack down on violent crime.

The news conference comes after an especially violent weekend in Milwaukee. Nearly two dozen people were shot in a roughly two-hour span Friday night – 17 of them in one of three downtown Milwaukee incidents.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

As a result of the incidents from Friday night into Saturday morning, city leaders put into a place a limited curfew for people under 21.

"Our police officers, detectives, and forensic investigators are understaffed and overworked. Our officers are getting burned out working long hours -- getting their off days canceled. We need help," said Alex Ayala, Vice President of the Milwaukee Police Association.

Alex Ayala

Ayala noted that the MPA endorses Rebecca Kleefisch for governor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When you see what should have been a celebratory night erupt into gunfire, where you literally have cops reporting that they felt bullets whizzing by their heads, it's a wrong situation -- and it needs to be righted," Kleefisch said. "We don't need the Bucks, who have worked so hard to put Milwaukee on a national stage and make the Deer District family friend, to now see it become a fear district. We need to take back control."

Rebecca Kleefisch

Advertisement

This is a developing story.