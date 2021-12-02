Expand / Collapse search

Deer District transformed into Cheer District; has 31 lit trees

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:54AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Deer District has officially transformed into Cheer District, illuminated by We Energies, for the 2021 holiday season. 

Returning for the third consecutive year, Cheer District has 31 lit trees, including a 25-foot Bucks-themed tree, located throughout the plaza and Deer District surrounding Fiserv Forum. 

A virtual tree lighting ceremony was held this week with Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, WEC Energy Group Executive Chairman Gale Klappa and Bucks sideline reporter Zora Stephenson to officially mark the transformation of Deer District into Cheer District for the holiday season. 

"The tree is spectacular. The lights are magical. We’re so proud to be a part of this tradition," said Gale Klappa. 

A total of 25,000 lights are displayed on trees throughout Cheer District. The Bucks-themed tree alone has 10,000 clear lights and 300 cream, green and blue ornaments, along with additional holiday décor. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Visit deerdistrict.com for more information on all upcoming holiday events. 

13th and Manitoba crash; 5 hurt including toddler, police say
article

13th and Manitoba crash; 5 hurt including toddler, police say

Five people were hurt, including a baby, when police say a speeding driver blew a stop sign at 13th and Manitoba and struck another vehicle after a brief pursuit.

Wisconsin invests $110M in kids, schools via federal COVID relief funds
article

Wisconsin invests $110M in kids, schools via federal COVID relief funds

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Dec. 2 a $110 million investment in Wisconsin kids and schools.

COVID cancels Shank Hall shows over back-to-back weekends

Shank Hall doesn't require proof of vaccination, but the owner says a shot may be the way to turn things around. In downtown Milwaukee, the Pabst Theater Group was one of the first entertainment venues to establish vaccine requirements.