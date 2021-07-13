Deer District night market coming to Fiserv Forum plaza Wednesdays

article

A new night market is coming to Milwaukee's Deer District this summer.

A news release says the Deer District Market will have an emphasis on supporting minority-owned businesses, supplying the community with healthy, locally-produced food, and supporting and developing small food businesses is coming to the plaza at Fiserv Forum this summer.

The market will be held on eight dates throughout July, August, and September, with the first market set for Wednesday, July 28. The market will take place on Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. on the following dates:

July 28

August 4

August 11

August 25

September 1

September 8

September 15

September 25 (Saturday)

Limited availability still remains for vendors that would like to sign up for Deer District Market. Interested vendors should contact Arthur Ircink at arthur.ircink@gmail.com.

Follow Deer District Market on Facebook and Instagram for more information and event updates.