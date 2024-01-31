Doggy Day at Deer District returning for 3rd year

article

"Doggy Day" will return to Deer District on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the third annual event will include 80 local vendors, food trucks and beverages, entertainment from DJ Gee-A, prizes and activities. The day will be emceed by local radio personalities Alley & DZ.

Doggy Day is free and open to the public and their "well-socialized, leashed dogs." Organizers ask owners to refrain from retractable leashes and aversive collars.

The event will benefit Winston’s Wishes, its mission to help local pups in need while celebrating 10 years of "Winston’s Wishes Coming True" for Milwaukee’s homeless dogs.