Watch: Deer seen crashing through apartment window in Wisconsin

The Brief A deer was caught on a police officer's bodycam crashing through an apartment window in Appleton, Wisconsin. The two officers on the scene seemed unfazed by the animal's crash, as it fled the scene seeming uninjured. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said that October and November are the months when most deer-vehicle collisions occur.



Two Appleton police officers were unfazed as a deer crashed through the window of an apartment while no one was home, according to the Appleton Police Department via Storyful.

The deer's window crash

Local perspective:

The video of the deer smashing through the apartment window was caught on the officers' bodycam footage. The animal appeared unharmed, as it continued running off after crashing through the glass.

Police believe the deer had entered the apartment through another window while no one was home.

Police response

What they're saying:

"While a deer entering an apartment is certainly unusual, increased deer movement this time of year is not," police said. "Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) identifies October and November as the months when most deer-vehicle collisions occur, as deer become more active during the fall breeding season."

Deer crashes peak in the fall

Why you should care:

Deer crashes increase during the fall in Wisconsin as it is peak deer mating season in the state. The peak season lasts from October through December.

During this time, deer are more likely to cross the road unexpectedly, especially in wooded areas and rural parts of the state.

Deer-related crashes are some of the most common wildlife collisions on Wisconsin roadways.

Drivers should remain extra cautious late at night and early in the morning when visibility is low. If you see a deer, don't swerve.