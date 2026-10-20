Deer-related crashes spike in the fall. Here's why.

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The Brief Fall is one of the most dangerous times of year for deer-related car crashes. Drivers should use extra caution at dusk and dawn to avoid colliding with an animal on the roadway. There were nearly 18,000 crashes involving deer in Wiconsin in 2025.



Autumn is a risky time for drivers as we head into peak deer mating season, which runs from October through December.

During this time, deer are more likely to cross the road unexpectedly, especially in wooded areas and rural parts of the state.

Wisconsin deer crashes

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin drivers are entering the most dangerous time of year for deer collisions," said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA. "Drivers often have only seconds to react when a deer enters the roadway. Slowing down, scanning the roadside and staying focused behind the wheel can help reduce the risk of a serious crash."

By the numbers:

Deer-related crashes are some of the most common wildlife collisions on Wisconsin roadways. In 2025, nearly 18,000 were reported across Wisconsin. The top five counties for these types of crashes are:

Waukesha County - 1,010

Washington - 867

Sheboygan - 830

Dane -792

St. Croix - 769

Tips for preventing deer-related crashes

What you can do:

Drivers should remain extra cautious late at night and early in the morning when visibility is low. If you see a deer, don't swerve.

"If a deer suddenly appears in your path, your safest response is usually to brake firmly and maintain control of the vehicle," Jarmusz said. "Many of the most severe crashes occur when drivers swerve and strike another vehicle or roadside object."

Other tips to avoid a crash:

Turn on your high beams whenever safe and legal.

Watch for groups of deer. If you spot one, assume others are right behind it.

Stay in your lane and avoid making sharp, sudden turns.

If you collide with a deer:

Move to a safe location if you can.

Turn on your hazard lights to warn oncoming traffic.

Stay away from the animal.

Report the incident to police if local laws require it.