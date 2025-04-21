Death of Pope Francis; Milwaukee Catholics mourn, remember

The Brief Catholics in Milwaukee are fondly remembering Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. The Vatican confirmed his death early Monday.



Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, died on Easter Monday at 88.

What we know:

The Vatican confirmed his death early Monday in an announcement read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

Catholics across the world continue to mourn, including those in Milwaukee.

At the Church of the Gesu near Marquette University's campus, a daily mass became a time to remember. A portrait of Pope Francis sits on the altar following news of his death.

"I think most of us have the opinion that he was a very great gift to the church," Father Bisbee said. "Let us take a moment and pray for our Holy Father."

Parishioners at the mass reflected on a man who led the church for the last 12 years.

What they're saying:

"He was different from past popes because he really considered the poor in his mission," Milwaukee resident Anthony Mayer said. "I think he brought hope. I think he brought hope for the Catholic Church, I think, brought hope for the world."

Pope Francis made history in 2013, becoming the first Latin American pontiff in more than a thousand years. He was known in his life for his dedication to the poor, and did not shy away from immigration, the environment or LGBTQ+ issues.

Catholics are remembering him for his compassion and progressive stances.

"He was very open and loving to all groups of people," Marquette student Eva Paschke said. "He was a light in my life."