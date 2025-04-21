Death of Pope Francis; Catholics in southeast Wisconsin mourn

The Brief Catholics in southeast Wisconsin are fondly remembering Pope Francis. Parishioners described their personal interactions with the pontiff. Pope Francis was known as the people's pope, in part, for his humility.



Catholics in Milwaukee are mourning the passing of Pope Francis. Church bells tolled on Monday, April 21, and pictures of the pontiff were surrounded by Easter flowers at parishes like St. Matthias.

The 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church died on Monday after a stroke and heart attack.

Parishioners are fondly remembering their personal interactions with Pope Francis.

What they're saying:

"His message of love and generous love, compassion resonates with everyone," said Monica Cardenas, Director of Administrative Services at St. Matthias. "Shaking his hand, he blessed my rosary which I carry with me every day and he gave us his blessing and it was an incredible experience."

Cardenas and her husband, Bob, met Pope Francis during a pilgrimage in September 2024.

"Our hearts were full. They are full. It's one of the best things that has ever happened in our life," Cardenas said. "He blessed my rosary."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Father Jerry Herda, the pastor at St. Matthias, helped lead that pilgrimage to Rome and Vatican City.

"When somebody you love dies, there's a sadness and sorrow," Fr. Herda said.

Fr. Jerry Herda

Herda talked with passion about the pontiff, even though he only got to see him from afar.

"I got a little teary-eyed with that moment because how often you could see the pope in person," Fr. Herda said. "It was such a powerful moment. Such an exciting moment when you get to see the pope close up in person."

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pope Francis was known as the people's pope for his humility, concern for the poor, migrants and commitment to social justice.