Death investigation underway in Kenosha

The Kenosha Police Department is conducting a death investigation Friday, Dec. 10 near 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 7:15 a.m. after receiving several reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police located an unresponsive 35-year-old man, who appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Officers provided life-saving efforts until relieved by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin. There is no suspect in custody. Kenosha Police investigators are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. This case is active and ongoing, there are no further details at this time.

