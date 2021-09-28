Death investigation in West Milwaukee, 1 shot inside vehicle

West Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night, Sept. 27 near Miller Parkway and Burnham. It's the second death in the county in just hours.

According to police, the West Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Centers received numerous calls around 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired at Miller Park Way and Burnham.

West Milwaukee police responded to the area where it was reported that two vehicles approached the victim’s vehicle and fired a number of rounds into it. The West Milwaukee Police Department requested assistance from Milwaukee, West Allis, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department to assist.

Death investigation near Miller Park Way and Burnham in West Milwaukee

Officers from the Milwaukee Police Department attempted life-saving measures on the victim driver but they were unsuccessful. The male victim’s identity is not being released until family is notified.

Miller Park Way was closed from W. Mitchell to just north of W. Lincoln until about 4:50 a.m. At this time, the road is fully open.

The investigation revealed that the other vehicles that were involved left the area in different directions and that a passenger in the victim’s vehicle fled the scene on foot

Additionally, Milwaukee police are also investigating a double shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 near 13th and Locust.

Double shooting near 13th and Locust in Milwaukee

Victim #1, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Victim #2, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be fight-related.

Milwaukee police have a suspect in custody regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.