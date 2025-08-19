Dead baby found in Milwaukee apartment, mother arrested
MILWAUKEE - A woman is in custody after the decomposing remains of a baby were found in a Milwaukee apartment. The accused is 28-year-old Shyanna Brothers of Milwaukee. She has been charged with one count of hiding the corpse of a child.
Child death investigation
What we know:
According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to an apartment building just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, near 27th and State. A caller told police it smelled like someone died inside Brothers’ apartment.
The woman on scene, Brothers, was reporting that "the baby is gone." Initially, she told police the smell was coming from old food. Per the complaint, Brothers said the baby’s father killed their 10-month-old daughter weeks ago. He allegedly threatened her, saying that if she said what happened, they would both go to prison, the complaint says. Brothers allegedly told officers that "he has me hiding her in there," and pointed to a locked door.
An officer noted the strong odor of decomposition and forced the bedroom door open, observing the room to be empty except for a large cardboard box in the center of the floor. The deceased infant was located inside the cardboard box. The floor was covered with dead flies and maggots.
A final cause of death is pending, but a medical examiner noted blunt force trauma to the baby's head.
Interview with defendant
What they're saying:
On Aug. 13 and 14, a detective conducted an interview with Brothers. During one of these two sessions, the complaint indicates Brothers appeared to be making "comments as if the defendant was talking to someone else." Brothers denied being diagnosed with any mental health disorders.
What's next:
Brothers appeared in Milwaukee County Court on Sunday, Aug. 17. Cash bond was set at $50,000. The court also ordered Brothers to undergo a competency examination.
Brothers is due back in court on Sept. 11, the date when the doctor's report is expected to be returned.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access and the criminal complaint associated with this case.