Dead baby found in Milwaukee apartment, mother arrested

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of hiding the corpse of a child in her apartment. Shyanna Brothers faces a single felony charge and is set to undergo a competency examination. The medical examiner noted the baby that died suffered blunt force trauma.



A woman is in custody after the decomposing remains of a baby were found in a Milwaukee apartment. The accused is 28-year-old Shyanna Brothers of Milwaukee. She has been charged with one count of hiding the corpse of a child.

Child death investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to an apartment building just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, near 27th and State. A caller told police it smelled like someone died inside Brothers’ apartment.

The woman on scene, Brothers, was reporting that "the baby is gone." Initially, she told police the smell was coming from old food. Per the complaint, Brothers said the baby’s father killed their 10-month-old daughter weeks ago. He allegedly threatened her, saying that if she said what happened, they would both go to prison, the complaint says. Brothers allegedly told officers that "he has me hiding her in there," and pointed to a locked door.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

An officer noted the strong odor of decomposition and forced the bedroom door open, observing the room to be empty except for a large cardboard box in the center of the floor. The deceased infant was located inside the cardboard box. The floor was covered with dead flies and maggots.

A final cause of death is pending, but a medical examiner noted blunt force trauma to the baby's head.

Interview with defendant

What they're saying:

On Aug. 13 and 14, a detective conducted an interview with Brothers. During one of these two sessions, the complaint indicates Brothers appeared to be making "comments as if the defendant was talking to someone else." Brothers denied being diagnosed with any mental health disorders.

What's next:

Brothers appeared in Milwaukee County Court on Sunday, Aug. 17. Cash bond was set at $50,000. The court also ordered Brothers to undergo a competency examination.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brothers is due back in court on Sept. 11, the date when the doctor's report is expected to be returned.