Day of the Dead; Milwaukee Art Museum celebrates with families

Día de los Muertos has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years. It is a holiday to remember ancestors who have passed on – and the Milwaukee Art Museum celebrated with families on Sunday, Oct. 15.

"The Mexican altar I’m building today is an ode to Mexican artists," said Gabriela Marvàn, guest artist.

Altars are a Day of the Dead tradition – as a way to connect with the spirits of family members that have passed on.

"They come here and I put out some meals and drinks. So it’s a way to remember them, sharing with them through spirit a meal that they like," Marvàn said.

Gabriela Marvàn

Marvàn is one of many artists that filled the Milwaukee Art Museum Sunday for the annual Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration.

"Día de los Muertos is one of my favorite traditions from Mexico and I want to share this with the people," Marvàn said. "That was something that I was missing from where I come from so every time I can celebrate this I am very passionate about it."

Guests enjoyed crafts like sugar skulls, traditional Mexican embroidery and monarch butterfly paintings.

"It really has been a partnership with the community. All these 26 years we’ve worked with many artist community groups performers, some who continue some new each year," said Amy Kirschke of the Milwaukee Art Museum.

You can celebrate the Day of the Dead holiday on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.