County Executive David Crowley launches new Lead Abatement Program

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley launched a lead remediation program to reduce lead-based paint hazards in homes in suburban communities. The new Lead Abatement Program will operate under the umbrella of the current DHHS Housing Services Home Repair Program. Residents who live in suburban communities with suspected or confirmed lead-based paint in their homes are encouraged to apply.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alongside Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride and representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), on Wednesday launched a new Lead Abatement Program.

Lead Abatement Program

What we know:

The goal of the program is to reduce lead-based paint hazards in owner-occupied homes across suburban communities in Milwaukee County.

The new Lead Abatement Program will operate under the umbrella of the current DHHS Housing Services Home Repair Program.

What you can do:

Residents who live in suburban communities with suspected or confirmed lead-based paint in their homes are encouraged to apply.