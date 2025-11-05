Expand / Collapse search

County Executive David Crowley launches new Lead Abatement Program

By
Published  November 5, 2025 8:32am CST
Health
FOX6 News Milwaukee
New Lead Abatement Program

New Lead Abatement Program

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley launched a lead remediation program to reduce lead-based paint hazards in homes in suburban communities.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley launched a lead remediation program to reduce lead-based paint hazards in homes in suburban communities.
    • The new Lead Abatement Program will operate under the umbrella of the current DHHS Housing Services Home Repair Program.
    • Residents who live in suburban communities with suspected or confirmed lead-based paint in their homes are encouraged to apply.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alongside Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride and representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), on Wednesday launched a new Lead Abatement Program. 

 Lead Abatement Program

What we know:

The goal of the program is to reduce lead-based paint hazards in owner-occupied homes across suburban communities in Milwaukee County. 

The new Lead Abatement Program will operate under the umbrella of the current DHHS Housing Services Home Repair Program. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Residents who live in suburban communities with suspected or confirmed lead-based paint in their homes are encouraged to apply.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee County. 

HealthMilwaukee CountyNews