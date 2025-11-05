County Executive David Crowley launches new Lead Abatement Program
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alongside Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride and representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), on Wednesday launched a new Lead Abatement Program.
Lead Abatement Program
What we know:
The goal of the program is to reduce lead-based paint hazards in owner-occupied homes across suburban communities in Milwaukee County.
The new Lead Abatement Program will operate under the umbrella of the current DHHS Housing Services Home Repair Program.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Residents who live in suburban communities with suspected or confirmed lead-based paint in their homes are encouraged to apply.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee County.