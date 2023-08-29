Dave Chappelle tour, Fiserv Forum show added Oct. 17

article

Dave Chappelle is bringing his tour to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum – the acclaimed comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer adding the stop to his "Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!" tour on Oct. 17.

The addition of Milwaukee is one of five stops added in October. Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The general on-sale begins Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The "Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!" tour is produced by Live Nation. It started last week with a four-night engagement at Madison Square Garden in New York. For his birthday shows, Chappelle surprised the audience with an all-star lineup of special comedic and musical guests each night.

The tour also includes a performance in St. Paul, Minnesota and three shows at Chicago's United Center before it arrives in Milwaukee.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the Fiserv Forum show. Upon arrival, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.