Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to focus on events after parade attack

Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state hoped to wrap up their case today, however, due to interruptions from Brooks, there is more testimony expected.

The state has taken the jury through the path the red SUV took down Main Street. Now, prosecutors are presenting what happened after the parade attack that ultimately led to Brooks' arrest. On Monday, that state plans to call Daniel Rider to the stand. Brooks showed up on his doorstep after the parade attack, and Rider -- not knowing what happened or why this man was there -- made him a sandwich, let him come inside and helped him call for an Uber.

The jury will then hear from two more police officers – the one who made the arrest (and show his body camera), as well as an officer who will testify on statements Brooks made while in custody.

A crime analyst will testify that they found Brooks' DNA on the SUV's steering wheel. A Wisconsin State Patrol inspector will testify about a mechanical inspection of the SUV. Prosecutors said there was nothing wrong with the vehicle, meaning Brooks could have stopped at any time.

Darrell Brooks

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel of the red Ford Escape that drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60. Brooks faces 76 counts in the case, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. One homicide conviction would put him behind bars for life.

The second week of the trial was much different from the first, in that we saw Darrell Brooks remain in the main courtroom the entire week. He was moved to an adjacent courtroom every day during the first week of the trial due to repeated interruptions. At one point, we saw Brooks take off his shirt in the courtroom next door and sit with his back to the camera.

During the second week of the trial, we saw Brooks in a suit and tie Monday-Friday, and he even offered an apology to the court for his actions during Week 1.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.