Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors pivot, focus on 6 fatal victims of parade

Testimony in the Darrell Brooks trial shifts for the prosecution team on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as the state begins to focus its case on the six fatal victims of the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

The first person called to the stand Tuesday was Kelly Grabow. Kelly was walking in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with her daughter when they were struck.

Kelly Grabow

The second person called to the stand was Jeff Rogers, the president and coach of the Waukesha Blazers baseball team. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was walking with the Blazers during the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

"I remember hearing some sort of scream. I couldn’t tell if it was part of the parade or not." Rogers explains the commotion of people running towards him and to the side of the street when he saw a red SUV drive down the parade. He describes seeing Jackson Sparks on the ground.

Jeff Rogers

On Monday Brooks was dressed in a full suit as opposed to the orange jail uniform he wore Wednesday-Friday of the first week of the trial. He remained in the courtroom for the entire day of testimony Monday.

Darrell Brooks

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom Monday, Brooks apologized to the court and everyone involved in the proceedings for his actions during the first week of the trial. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.

"I just want to state this for the record that I would like to issue the court an apology from me in regards to my actions last week during the trial," Brooks said. "I just want the court to understand it's very emotional right now, not only for just the whole situation of the trial, the families here that have to go through, you know, everything that's going to be involved with the trial, but also my family, as well, myself. It's very, very emotional but not to excuse my actions, and I should carry myself with better respect. I wasn't raised that way, and I owe you, your Honor, and the court an apology."

Darrell Brooks

Brooks went on to say, "And I want to stand up as a man and tell the whole court and you, your Honor, I want to apologize to the bailiffs that I want to apologize for my actions. Like I said, that's not how I was raised. I come from a Christian background. My mother did not raise me that way. She did not raise me to act out out of frustration and irritation and anger, and I just wanted everyone to know that I apologize for my actions and I'm going to try my best to, whatever happens, to conduct myself with respect and with respect to the court, and I just wanted you all to know that. The prosecution, the judge, bailiffs, clerks, reporters, everybody, audience, everybody here. I just wanted you all to know that."

The state continued to make its case on Monday, calling police witnesses who say they tried to stop the SUV. They also called civilian witnesses who described the chaos and carnage that unfolded in front of them. We also so Brooks cross-examine the first person he's accused of running over, a woman named Nicole White.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.