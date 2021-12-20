Darrell Brooks status hearing Monday for Milwaukee cases

The man charged with driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens, will be in court Monday, Dec. 20 on a separate case in Milwaukee County. Darrell Brooks Jr. is expected to get a new defense attorney at today's status hearing.

Brooks, 39, is charged in Waukesha County with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he turned into the Waukesha Christmas parade route on Nov. 21, swerving down the length of the route, without slowing, striking dozens of people. Five people died that night, ranging in age from 52 to 81. An 8-year-old boy, Jackson Sparks, died days later.

However, two weeks earlier he was charged in Milwaukee County – accused of running over the mother of his child. He was out on bond for that case at the time of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Darrell Brooks Jr.

Defense attorney Joseph Domask’s, who was representing Brooks in Milwaukee County, said during a motion hearing on Nov. 30 he has a conflict of interest, based on the incidents in Waukesha in which Brooks has been charged, and knows people who were affected by the incident. As a result, has withdrawn has counsel for the two Milwaukee County felony cases.

"Relationships and familiarities both direct and indirect, between attorney Domask, members of Domask law office, individuals, families, groups and organizations affected by the incidents arising on Nov. 21, 2021 have created a concurrent conflict of interest in the representation of Mr. Brooks," said Domask, reading from a portion of his filed motion.

Brooks is scheduled to appear by Zoom for the two Milwaukee County cases on Dec. 20 for a status hearing, at which time prosecutors intend to discuss his bail as it relates to the domestic violence case, including intimidation while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.