Darrell Brooks motions hearing; tied to appeal following conviction

A motions hearing was held in Waukesha County on Friday, Nov. 18 for Darrell Brooks. It was associated with an appeal following his conviction on 76 charges associated with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Brooks, who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it. Dorow sentenced Brooks on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.

Darrell Brooks

Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence, and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. She did not. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty.

Brooks indicated he planned to appeal the conviction.

Associated Press contributed to this story.