Expand / Collapse search

Darrell Brooks Milwaukee County court cases, state files motion

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:21PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Darrell Brooks appears in Milwaukee County court via Zoom on Feb. 2, 2022.

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, killing six and injuring dozens more, was scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court Wednesday for two other cases.

The defense requested that Wednesday's appearance be waived, though, citing new discovery and a desire to discuss the material with Brooks. The state filed a motion for joinder; the judge set a motion hearing in the case for March 30.

The 40-year-old is charged eight counts between the two separate but related cases. A judge previously set bail amounts in those cases at a combined $250,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brooks was charged in December 2021 with three counts related to witness intimidation of a victim in a Milwaukee County domestic violence case. In that domestic violence case, he was charged with five counts. Brooks is accused of making dozens of calls from jail to the victim; 14 of those calls were allegedly intimidating.

Brooks is being housed in the Waukesha County Jail, but will need to be shuttled to Milwaukee County for his virtual court appearance in those cases; Waukesha does not have Zoom available for housed inmates.

Brooks is charged with 77 total counts in connection the parade attack.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police shooting: Man charged, accused of firing at officers
article

Milwaukee police shooting: Man charged, accused of firing at officers

Charges were filed on Wednesday, March 2 against Darreon Parker-Bell for allegedly opening fire inside the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 lobby on Friday, Feb. 25.

Milwaukee Police Department officer recruitment efforts underway
article

Milwaukee Police Department officer recruitment efforts underway

The City of Milwaukee is opening the opportunity to apply to be a police officer.

Whitewater police: Convicted sex offender to be released March 8
article

Whitewater police: Convicted sex offender to be released March 8

The Whitewater Police Department notified the community on Wednesday, March 2 of the future release of convicted sex offender Craig Voegeli Jr.