Darrell Brooks Milwaukee County court cases, state files motion

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, killing six and injuring dozens more, was scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court Wednesday for two other cases.

The defense requested that Wednesday's appearance be waived, though, citing new discovery and a desire to discuss the material with Brooks. The state filed a motion for joinder; the judge set a motion hearing in the case for March 30.

The 40-year-old is charged eight counts between the two separate but related cases. A judge previously set bail amounts in those cases at a combined $250,000.

Brooks was charged in December 2021 with three counts related to witness intimidation of a victim in a Milwaukee County domestic violence case. In that domestic violence case, he was charged with five counts. Brooks is accused of making dozens of calls from jail to the victim; 14 of those calls were allegedly intimidating.

Brooks is being housed in the Waukesha County Jail, but will need to be shuttled to Milwaukee County for his virtual court appearance in those cases; Waukesha does not have Zoom available for housed inmates.

Brooks is charged with 77 total counts in connection the parade attack.

