Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect bound over for trial, new charges

Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six people dead, appeared in Waukesha County court on Friday, Jan. 14 for his preliminary hearing on dozens of new charges in an amended complaint.

Brooks now faces 77 charges in all including the following:

First-degree intentional homicide (six counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (61 counts)

Hit and run-resulting in death (six counts)

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Misdemeanor battery (two counts)

Darrell Brooks in court, preliminary hearing

In court Friday, Detective Thomas Casey, the lead investigator in this case, testified in the preliminary hearing. Casey told the court there are more than 60 video evidence files in the investigation – including videos from citizens, businesses, and city-owned cameras.

The detective also described the moments when dozens of people were struck and killed on the parade route. Casey said at no time did Brooks stop to check on anyone hit.

There were victims of the parade attack in the courtroom on Friday. But nobody chose to make a statement.

In the end, the court found probable cause to bind Brooks over for trial – and his arraignment was set for Feb. 11.

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.