Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect bound over for trial, new charges

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:51AM
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six people dead, appeared in Waukesha County court on Friday, Jan. 14 for his preliminary hearing on dozens of new charges in an amended complaint. 

Brooks now faces 77 charges in all including the following: 

  • First-degree intentional homicide (six counts)
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety (61 counts)
  • Hit and run-resulting in death (six counts)
  • Felony bail jumping (two counts)
  • Misdemeanor battery (two counts)

Darrell Brooks in court, preliminary hearing

In court Friday, Detective Thomas Casey, the lead investigator in this case, testified in the preliminary hearing. Casey told the court there are more than 60 video evidence files in the investigation – including videos from citizens, businesses, and city-owned cameras. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The detective also described the moments when dozens of people were struck and killed on the parade route. Casey said at no time did Brooks stop to check on anyone hit. 

Darrell Brooks preliminary hearing in Waukesha County court

Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks is in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing.

There were victims of the parade attack in the courtroom on Friday. But nobody chose to make a statement.

In the end, the court found probable cause to bind Brooks over for trial – and his arraignment was set for Feb. 11.

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence. 

West Allis officer, suspect exchange gunfire, suspect kills himself
article

West Allis officer, suspect exchange gunfire, suspect kills himself

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with a West Allis police officer during a traffic stop Thursday night, Jan. 13.

Fond du Lac officer assaulted by man in apartment hallway
article

Fond du Lac officer assaulted by man in apartment hallway

A Fond du Lac police officer was assaulted by a 44-year-old man in an apartment hallway while the officer was investigating a complaint Thursday evening, Jan. 13.

Third Ward shooting: Arrests after Milwaukee off-duty detective shot

Police took an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy into custody after a pursuit ensued shortly after the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward.