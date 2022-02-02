Darrell Brooks in court Wednesday for Milwaukee cases

article

The Milwaukee man charged in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy will be back in court on an unrelated case on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Darrell Brooks is accused of trying to run over the mother of his child in Milwaukee. This was prior to the Waukesha incident. He is expected in court for a status hearing at 1:30 p.m.

Brooks will also be making an initial appearance Wednesday on new charges of intimidating a witness. He is accused of making dozens of calls from jail to the victim in that case. Fourteen of them were intimidating.

Brooks now faces 77 total counts in connection to the parade tragedy.