Dariaz Higgins sentencing in killing of Sierra Robinson

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Dariaz Higgins is set to be sentenced in Milwaukee County court on Monday, July 26 for the March 11, 2019 shooting near 91st and Mill Road that killed Sierra Robinson, the mother of his child.

Higgins originally pleaded not guilty to the three charges facing him. But on April 20, 2021, Higgins changed his plea – pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The third charge, first degree recklessly endangering safety, was dismissed and read-in to the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Dariaz Higgins, Sierra Robinson, Noelani Robinson

The shooting of Robinson prompted an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, the daughter of Higgins and Sierra Robinson. The body of Noelani Robinson was found was found March 15, 2019 in Minnesota.

Higgins was arrested on March 13, 2019 near 103rd and Caldwell in Milwaukee. 

This is a developing story.

