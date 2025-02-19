Dangers of hypothermia, frostbite in bitter cold temperatures

The Brief The dangers of hypothermia and frostbite are real when temperatures plummet. Medical experts say it is important to watch for symptoms. Prevent hypothermia and frostbite, in part, by dressing in layers and covering exposed skin.



Subfreezing temperatures post dangerous challenges for anyone who has to be outside – whether they are working in it or just need to get out and about. Medical experts remind anyone about the real risks of hypothermia and frostbite.

The danger is real

What we know:

Hypothermia and frostbite is easier to develop than most people think. That is because our bodies lose heat rather quickly when it is bitter cold.

Frostbite is when the skin and underlying tissues freeze. It usually affects fingers, toes, ears and noses first. It will feel like you are getting poked with pins and needles. Doctors say eventually, the impacted areas will eventually turn white – and the skin will feel waxy.

Hypothermia is more severe. That is when your core body temperature drops below 95°F. It does not happen just in extreme cold either.

The National Institute of Health says living in a home heated below 68°F poses a risk – especially for seniors.

The Medical College of Wisconsin says it is keeping a close eye on cases during this stretch of cold weather.

What they're saying:

"So really, just, just stay warm. It's about 1,500 cases of death per year in the United States from accidental hypothermia. That's a serious number. So just try to stay on top of it. Stay warm and go inside when you start feeling cold or having any pain," said Sean Mackman, an emergency medicine physician for Medical College of Wisconsin.

Preventing hypothermia, frostbite

What you can do:

To avoid hypothermia and frostbite, medical experts suggest you dress in layers and cover every exposed part of your skin.

Medical experts also recommend staying hydrated – and eating food that is high in protein and fat.