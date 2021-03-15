Expand / Collapse search

Dane County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Tiah Meigs

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tiah Meigs. Tiah was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School and getting into a vehicle with a known acquaintance on Thursday, March 11 around 3:15 p.m.

Officials say Tiah was near Camden Road in the City of Madison later in the day on March 11. Tiah’s family is concerned for her welfare and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Tiah has ties to the Black Earth area, Camden Road area of Madison and possibly in Sun Prairie.

If you see Tiah, please call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 or the the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.

