Dane County OWI; Edgerton woman arrested for 4th OWI

45-year-old Kurt John Thompson, from Edgerton, WI, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dane County on Saturday morning, March 11.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled a vehicle over for traveling at a high rate of speed around 5 a.m. Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper saw multiple signs of impairment.

Thompson was arrested for her fourth OWI offense after she failed the Standard Field Sobriety Test.